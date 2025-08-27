'Singha': India's first full-length film starring a real lion

Singha, directed by K.C. Ravi Devan and produced by V. Mathiyalagan, marks India's first full-length feature film to feature a real lion. The film is being shot in five languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, and stars Shrrita Rao, known for Lenin Pandian and Kumki 2. Here's everything you need to know about the project.

Filming locations and safety measures Filmed across multiple countries Singha was filmed in several countries, including Malaysia, Zambia, Goa, and others. The team adhered to strict safety protocols while working with live animals. "We are making this challenging film by strictly following all required protocols and guidelines," Devan said in a statement. Rao took on the lead role after other actors declined due to the unique challenge of acting alongside a real lion.

Unique casting Also features wolves The film also features a negative role that required acting alongside 300 wolves. After an exhaustive search, the filmmakers found Leesha Eclairs (1945, Jawan) for the part. "A negative female character in the film had to act with 300 wolves. After a rigorous search, we found the right fearless actress," Devan said.