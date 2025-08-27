Kriti Sanon learning martial arts for 'Don 3'? Find out

On Wednesday, Sanon was spotted outside a UFC Gym in Mumbai, fueling rumors about her martial arts preparation for Don 3 . In an Instagram video , the actor is seen exiting her car and walking toward the gym. She smiled and waved at the paparazzi, wearing a blue sleeveless top paired with black yoga pants.

Casting news

Other projects in the pipeline for Sanon

Don 3 will be Sanon's first collaboration with Singh. Earlier, Kiara Advani was finalized for the role, but she had to turn it down due to her pregnancy. Vikrant Massey was initially cast as the antagonist, but he recently opted out of the project, reportedly citing a lack of depth in his role. Meanwhile, Sanon is also gearing up for her romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush and Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.