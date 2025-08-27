Who designed Taylor Swift's engagement ring? All about Kindred Lubeck

Popstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce officially announced their engagement on Tuesday, sending shockwaves across the internet. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram, revealing photos from the proposal and close-ups of Swift's stunning engagement ring. The caption read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," with Swift's song So High School playing in the background. The giant ring captured everyone's attention; here's all about the designer.

Ring details Ring details and expert insights The ring features an Old Mine Brilliant Cut (or elongated antique cushion cut) diamond. It is bezel-set in yellow gold with intricate side accents. According to Tobias Kormind, managing director of Europe's largest online diamond jeweler, 77 Diamonds, "Taylor Swift's engagement ring appears to be an eight-carat elongated cushion cut." The design exudes vintage elegance and timeless quality.

Designer profile Designer's background and collaboration with Kelce The ring was apparently co-designed by Kelce and Kindred Lubeck, a jewelry designer based in New York City. Lubeck is the founder of Artifex Fine Jewelry and specializes in hand engraving. She learned the craft from her father, Jay Lubeck, a goldsmith who has been in the business since 1973. Some fans noticed a tiny 'T' on the engagement ring, too. Her brand's blend of antique charm and modern elegance perfectly complements Swift's style, sparking a revival in vintage trends.

Career transition Lubeck learned goldsmithing from her father during the pandemic Lubeck's journey to becoming a jewelry designer was unconventional. She studied psychology at Florida State University and briefly worked at a law firm before realizing her true calling lay in goldsmithing. At 24, she started working part-time with her father, veteran goldsmith Jay of Neptune Beach, Florida. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that she learned the craft of goldsmithing from him.