Who're Alok Aradhe and Vipul Pancholi, Supreme Court's new judges 

The central government has approved the elevation of Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vipul Pancholi to the Supreme Court of India . The announcement was made by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday. With these appointments, the Supreme Court will now be at its full strength of 34 judges.

Recommendation details Justices recommended for elevation during August 25 collegium meeting The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the elevation of Justices Aradhe and Pancholi during a meeting on August 25. The five-member collegium was headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and included Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna. However, Justice Nagarathna had strongly opposed the proposal to elevate Justice Pancholi.

Dissent explained Justice Nagarathna opposed Pancholi's elevation Justice Nagarathna had raised concerns over Justice Pancholi's elevation, citing his lower seniority and the circumstances of his transfer from Gujarat to Patna High Court. She argued that this move would be "counterproductive" for the judiciary and could undermine the credibility of the collegium system. She noted that his transfer was "not a routine transfer, but a carefully considered move made after consultations with several senior judges, all of whom concurred with the decision."

Judicial careers Career of Justices Aradhe, Pancholi Justice Aradhe was first appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2009 and became a permanent judge in 2011. He has since served in various high courts, including Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Telangana, and currently Bombay. On the other hand, Justice Pancholi started his career at the Gujarat High Court after enrolling with the Bar in September 1991. He was appointed an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court on October 1, 2014.