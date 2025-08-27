By the numbers: Daniil Medvedev's last title came in 2023

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev has been in a downward spiral of late. He has lost four of his last five matches, including first-round exits at the Cincinnati Open and US Open . At the year's final Grand Slam, Medvedev fell to Benjamin Bonzi, who won 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4. Notably, the 29-year-old bagged a solitary Grand Slam match-win in 2025.

Stats Solitary appearance in tournament final Before the ongoing US Open, Medvedev lost to Adam Walton in the Cincinnati Masters. In Canada, the Russian ace defeated Dalibor Svrcina but lost to Alexei Popyrin. Notably, Medvedev's only appearance in a tournament final came in Halle. He lost the final to Alexander Bublik. In March, the former reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells.

Information What about Grand Slams? As mentioned, Medvedev's only Grand Slam win this year came at the Australian Open. He defeated Kasidit Samrej before losing the second round to Learner Tien. Medvedev was knocked out in the opening round at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Information One of Medvedev's worst seasons Medvedev had earlier emerged as one of the most prolific players on the ATP Tour. However, 2025 is turning out to be one of his worst seasons. He currently has a win-loss record of 26-18 in 2025.

Title Last ATP title of Medvedev The last of Medvedev's 20 ATP titles came in 2023, a year that saw him win a record five honors. He defeated Holger Rune to win the Rome Masters. Notably, Medvedev played at least one Grand Slam final every year between 2021 and 2024. In 2021, he won his maiden and only major at the US Open. He defeated Novak Djokovic in the final.