How Ravichandran Ashwin ruled Powerplay in Indian Premier League 

Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on August 27, 2025. The off-spinner was bought back by Chennai Super Kings for ₹9.75 crore at last year's mega auction. Ashwin, who represented quite a few franchises, emerged as a wicket-taker in the Powerplay. He went on to take 50 wickets in the first six overs. Here are the key stats.

Stats 50 PP wickets for Ashwin Ashwin was among the exciting breed of IPL spinners who enjoyed operating in the Powerplay (first six overs). His tally of 50 powerplay scalps (IPL) is the most for any spinner by a distance. His economy rate in this phase reads 7.05. The next spinner on this list is legend Harbhajan Singh, who owns 30 scalps in this phase.

Information Who all are ahead of Ashwin overall? In terms of powerplay wickets in the IPL, Ashwin is only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (79), Trent Boult (72), Deepak Chahar (66), Sandeep Sharma (61), Umesh Yadav (58), Ishant Sharma (57), Zaheer Khan (52), and Mohammed Shami (51).

Do you know? Prowess at Chepauk Ashwin is one of only two players to have taken over 10 powerplay wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the IPL, the other being Chahar (21). Ashwin owns 16 such wickets with an economy rate of 6.86.