Afghanistan reappoint John Mooney as fielding coach: Details here

The Afghanistan cricket team has reappointed former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney as its new fielding coach. Nirmalan Thanabalasingam has also been appointed as the team's physiotherapist. The duo will join the Afghanistan squad for their ongoing training camp ahead of a T20I tri-series in UAE with Pakistan, starting August 29. Afghanistan will then feature in the T20 Asia Cup, starting September 9.

Coaching history Mooney has previously worked with the WI team As per ESPNcricinfo, Mooney had previously served as the fielding coach for Afghanistan from 2018 to 2019. He was part of the side that made its Test debut in India, in 2018. The 43-year-old also served the West Indies men's side in 2019 and has been a make-shift coach for the Ireland women's team since January this year.

Career highlights Here is his playing career A potent all-rounder, Mooney represented Ireland in 64 ODIs and 27 T20Is between 2006 and 2015. The left-handed batter, also a medium-paer, featured in three ODI World Cups (2007, 2011, and 2015) and two T20 World Cups (2009 and 2010). After retiring in 2015, he secured coaching certificates (Level 3, 2, 1) from the England and Wales Cricket Board.