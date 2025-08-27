ICC ODI Rankings: Australian players dominate following record-breaking SA match

The latest update of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings has seen a major boost for several Australian cricketers. The development comes after Australia 's dominant performance in the final ODI against South Africa, despite losing the series 2-1 at home. Australia racked up a mammoth 431/2 in 50 overs, with Travis Head (142), Mitch Marsh (100), and Cameron Green (118*) all scoring centuries. The trio has been rewarded for the same.

Ranking surge Australian players rise in ODI rankings The stellar performances by Head, Marsh, and Green have resulted in a major boost for their ODI rankings. Head has moved up one place to joint 11th, while Marsh has jumped four spots to 44th. Green has made the biggest leap of all, rising an incredible 40 places to rank 78th. Another Australian player Josh Inglis also improved his ranking after scoring 87 in the second match against South Africa.

Current leaders Gill, Rohit, and Sharma lead ODI batters' rankings In the current ODI batters' rankings, India's Shubman Gill (784 rating points) and Rohit Sharma (756) are at the top. Pakistan's Babar Azam is third with 739 rating points. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana has joined South Africa's Keshav Maharaj atop the ODI bowlers' rankings, with both having 671 rating points. Notably, Maharaj took a historic fifer in the series opener.

Information ICC ODI Batting Rankings ICC ODI Batting Rankings (Top 10): Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Charith Asalanka, Hary Tector, Shreyas Iyer, Shai Hope, and Ibrahim Zadran.