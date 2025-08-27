'He has a vision': Aakash Chopra lauds Gautam Gambhir's coaching

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has praised Gautam Gambhir for his impressive start as India's white-ball coach. Ahead of the T20 2025 Asia Cup, Chopra spoke about Gambhir's fresh vision for T20I cricket and his confidence in players like Sanju Samson. He also highlighted the bold tactical decisions made by Gambhir, such as fielding four spinners during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Tactical decisions Gambhir's role in player selection Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra clarified that Gambhir had no say in Shubman Gill's inclusion as vice-captain for the Asia Cup. He emphasized these decisions were up to the selectors, not the coach. "You might say that he's not doing it now. Selection is the selectors' job. The coach's job is to play players from the team provided. I don't think you should be looking at Gautam Gambhir at all for Shubman opening or becoming the vice-captain," said Chopra.

Coaching impact ICC trophy win under Gambhir Chopra also noted that Gambhir's coaching stint has been defined by India's recent ICC success. He said, "Not many ODIs have happened. Only 11 matches have been played, but it includes the Champions Trophy win." He added that winning an ICC event is a major achievement for any coach and praised Gambhir for winning the title without Jasprit Bumrah in the squad.

Champions Trophy Four spinners in Champions Trophy Chopra hailed Gambhir for India's unconventional yet successful team selection during the Champions Trophy, where four spinners were played despite initial criticism. India picked Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja as India's four spinners for the UAE conditions. "There, you have to give him the credit. There was criticism, but he stuck to his guns," added Chopra.