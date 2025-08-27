Asia Cup: Will Sanju Samson play as middle-order batter?

With just under two weeks to go for the T20 Asia Cup, India's star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is getting valuable match practice in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL). The tournament provides a great opportunity for players like Samson to prepare for multi-team Asian competition. He has been playing for Kochi Blue Tigers in the KCL and has already shown his adaptability by batting at different positions in his team's line-up. Can Samson make India's Asia Cup XI?

Performance review Samson's batting positions in KCL Samson started off batting at No. 6 for his team in one of their first two matches of KCL. He scored 13 runs off 22 balls in the second match, before returning to open the innings in the next two games. Samson already has two 50-plus scores, including a fiery ton, in the tournament. This flexibility is a testament to his readiness for a potential middle-order role in India's Asia Cup squad, especially with Shubman Gill also included as vice-captain.

Expert opinion Coach Raiphi Gomez on his star pupil's flexibility Samson's coach and mentor Raiphi Gomez, a former all-rounder for Kerala and Pondicherry, spoke to The Telegraph about his star pupil's adaptability. He said, "Being a professional and internationally established player, Sanju is flexible enough to make the adjustments if he has to bat down the order." Gomez also emphasized that Samson is confident in his abilities, and this flexibility is what guides him as a player.

Injury recovery Samson makes up for lost IPL time The KCL has also given Samson a chance to make up for the time lost in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an abdominal injury. He played only nine matches for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), scoring 285 runs at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 140.39. Before the IPL, he struggled in the England T20I series at home earlier this year. However, he remains unfazed by outside pressure as per Gomez's statement.