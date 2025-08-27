Ravichandran Ashwin bagged these feats in Indian Premier League

Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on August 27, 2025. Ashwin, who has already retired from international cricket, shared the news through social media. The off-spinner was bought back by Chennai Super Kings for ₹9.75 crore at last year's mega auction. Ashwin, the fourth-highest wicket-taker, bagged some noteworthy feats in the IPL.

Career A look at his IPL numbers Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009 with CSK. He later played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, before returning to CSK. In a stellar career, Ashwin took 187 wickets from 221 matches at 30.22 (BBM: 4/34). He has the fourth-most wickets in IPL history, behind Yuzvendra Chahal (221), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (198), Sunil Narine (192), and Piyush Chawla (192).

Powerplay Most wickets among spinners in Powerplay Ashwin emerged as an exciting breed of spinners who enjoyed operating in the Powerplay (first six overs). His tally of 50 powerplay scalps (IPL) is the most for any spinner by a distance. His economy rate in this phase reads 7.05. The next spinner on this list is legend Harbhajan Singh, who owns 30 scalps in this phase.

Chennai Most IPL wickets at Chepauk Ashwin played a lot of home games at MA Chidambaram Stadium during his two Chennai Super Kings stints. His tally of 52 IPL scalps at 21.69 at Chepauk is still the most for any bowler at this venue. Ashwin's economy of 6.42 on this ground is the best among bowlers with 35-plus IPL scalps at a venue.

Captaincy Third-most wickets for a captain Ashwin led Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. His tally of 25 scalps during his tenure is still the fifth-most for any captain in IPL history. Among spin-bowling captains, the offie is only behind Shane Warne (57) and Anil Kumble (30). Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh is the next spinner on this list with 18 wickets.