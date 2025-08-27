Michael Clarke reveals skin cancer surgery, stresses on early detection

Former Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke has revealed that he recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer from his face. The 44-year-old took to Instagram to share a post-surgery picture and a heartfelt note, emphasizing on prevention and early detection. "Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today," he wrote in the post.

Health awareness Prevention is better than cure: Clarke In his Instagram post, Clarke stressed the significance of regular skin checks. He said, "Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key." The former cricketer expressed gratitude toward Dr. Bish Soliman for catching the cancer early. This isn't Clarke's first encounter with skin cancer. He was first diagnosed with the same in 2006 and has since had around a dozen cancers removed.

Continued struggle Clarke's long battle with skin cancer Clarke's battle with skin cancer has been long and arduous. Last year, he had surgery for basal cell carcinoma on his chest, and this year, he underwent more surgeries to get rid of cancers from his forehead and face. Clarke, in 2023, joined forces with Australian Skin Cancer Foundation to raise awareness. Notably, Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer. Two in three Australians are diagnosed with the same during their lifetimes.