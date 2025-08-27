Michael Clarke reveals skin cancer surgery, stresses on early detection
What's the story
Former Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke has revealed that he recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer from his face. The 44-year-old took to Instagram to share a post-surgery picture and a heartfelt note, emphasizing on prevention and early detection. "Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today," he wrote in the post.
Health awareness
Prevention is better than cure: Clarke
In his Instagram post, Clarke stressed the significance of regular skin checks. He said, "Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key." The former cricketer expressed gratitude toward Dr. Bish Soliman for catching the cancer early. This isn't Clarke's first encounter with skin cancer. He was first diagnosed with the same in 2006 and has since had around a dozen cancers removed.
Continued struggle
Clarke's long battle with skin cancer
Clarke's battle with skin cancer has been long and arduous. Last year, he had surgery for basal cell carcinoma on his chest, and this year, he underwent more surgeries to get rid of cancers from his forehead and face. Clarke, in 2023, joined forces with Australian Skin Cancer Foundation to raise awareness. Notably, Australia has the highest rate of skin cancer. Two in three Australians are diagnosed with the same during their lifetimes.
Cricket legacy
A look at his illustrious career
Clarke remains a prominent figure in Australian cricket history. He played 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is between 2003 and 2015. In January this year, he was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Known for his majestic strokeplay, Clarke scored 8643 runs in Tests and 7,981 runs in ODI cricket. He also led Australia in 47 Tests, including a memorable 5-0 Ashes series win in 2013/14. Australia also won the 2015 ODI World Cup under him.