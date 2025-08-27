Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL: Details here

In a major development, star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) . Ashwin, who has already retired from international cricket, shared the news through social media on August 27. Earlier this month, it was reported that the spinner has sought clarification from Chennai Super Kings regarding his IPL 2026 role. Nevertheless, Ashwin bows out with 187 IPL wickets.

Explore Ashwin open to playing foreign leagues While Ashwin bid adieu to the IPL, he is aiming to venutre into different franchise leagues around the world. In a heartfelt note on X, the former Indian spinner wrote, "They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today."

Twitter Post Ashwin thanks franchises he played for Special day and hence a special beginning.



They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today🤓.



Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025

IPL 2025 Disappointing IPL 2025 with CSK Ashwin had a disappointing 2025 IPL season. He was bought back by CSK for ₹9.75 crore at last year's mega auction. As per ESPNcricinfo, IPL 2025 marked the first instance in 16 years of Ashwin playing less than 12 matches in a season. His economy rate also crossed the 8.49 mark for the first time. Ashwin took just seven wickets in the season.

Journey A look at his IPL career Ashwin made his IPL debut in 2009 with CSK. He later played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, before returning to CSK. In a stellar career, Ashwin took 187 wickets from 221 matches at 30.22 (BBM: 4/34). He has the fourth-most wickets in IPL history, behind Yuzvendra Chahal (221), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (198), Sunil Narine (192), and Piyush Chawla (192).

Information Ashwin led in 28 IPL games Ashwin also led Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) between 2018 and 2019. He won 12 and lost 16 matches while leading the Kings in 28 encounters. PBKS finished in the bottom half in both seasons.