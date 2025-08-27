A look at India's victorious 2016 T20 Asia Cup campaign 

India are set to feature in the 2025 Asia Cup , starting September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue will enter the 20-over competition as the defending champions. They won the 2023 edition held in the ODI format. Notably, the tournament has been conducted in the 20-over format twice, in 2022 and 2016. Have a look at India's 2016 campaign.

Journey India finish unbeaten India won the inaugural 20-over Asia Cup in 2016. The MS Dhoni-led Team India finished as the unbeaten champions in Bangladesh. They defeated the hosts in what was a one-sided final in Dhaka. India beat Bangladesh in the tournament opener by 45 runs. They defeated Pakistan (5 wickets), Sri Lanka (5 wickets), and UAE (9 wickets), before winning the final.

Final How the final panned out In a rain-affected final in Mirpur, Bangladesh racked up 120/5 in 15 overs against India. While Sabbir Rahman scored an unbeaten 32, India exhibited a concerted bowling effort. India lost Rohit Sharma quite early, but Shikhar Dhawan (60) and Virat Kohli (41*) propelled India to victory. Skipper MS Dhoni added the finishing touch, scoring a boundary and 2 sixes.

Pakistan Low-scoring affair against Pakistan India's win against Pakistan made headlines for its low-scoring nature. The Men in Green were bundled out for 83 in 17.3 overs, with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja sharing five wickets. On a challenging track, India were down to 8/3 in 2.4 overs. Mohammed Amir's opening spell broke their top order. However, Virat Kohli's valiant 49 (51) powered India to a five-wicket win.