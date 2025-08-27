US Open: Jannik Sinner begins title defense with straight-set win

Sinner won the 2024 US Open men's singles title after beating Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in the final. The top seed dropped only two sets in the entire event. Notably, Sinner became the youngest man to win both hard-court singles Grand Slam titles in the same year. He started the year by winning the Australian Open . Sinner is 18-5 at the US Open.

Form

Five titles in 2025

Earlier this month, Sinner retired through injury in the 2025 Cincinnati Open final against Alcaraz. Before that, he beat Alcaraz to win Wimbledon. Overall, Sinner has won five titles in 2025, the second-most after Alcaraz (7). The Italian currently has a win-loss record of 57-5. He is only behind Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in terms of match-wins this season.