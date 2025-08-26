Vijay Shankar set to play for Tripura in upcoming season

Indian cricketer and Tamil Nadu all-rounder, Vijay Shankar , is likely to switch his allegiance to Tripura for the upcoming domestic season. The player has already secured a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). "I have obtained the NOC from TNCA, but I am yet to receive confirmation from the Tripura Cricket Association," Shankar said while speaking to Cricbuzz on Tuesday.

Career highlights His domestic career with Tamil Nadu Shankar began his domestic career with Tamil Nadu in 2012, playing 58 Ranji Trophy matches until last season. As per Cricbuzz, he racked up 3,142 runs at an average of 44.25, including 11 centuries and 16 fifties. He also featured in 62 List A matches, scoring more than 1,700 runs at an average of around 35 (2 hundreds and 9 fifties). The all-rounder scored 1,004 runs from 47 T20 games.

Domestic cricket A look at his overall numbers Overall, Shankar has 3,700 runs from 70 First-Class matches at an average of 45.14. He has also played over 100 List A and T20 matches. Shankar, a handy medium-pacer, has taken 43 wickets in red-ball cricket. The all-rounder was controversially picked ahead of Ambati Rayudu in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He has played 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is for Team India. Last year, Shankar had a decent First-Class season, scoring 476 runs from six Ranji Trophy matches at 52.88.