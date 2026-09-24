Odisha evacuates 8,082 as depression nears, minister pledges 0 casualties

Odisha got hit hard by heavy rain on Thursday after a deep depression made landfall in neighboring Andhra Pradesh and was likely to enter Odisha near Koraput in the evening.

8,082 people have been evacuated from low-lying and landslide-prone spots in six districts including Ganjam and Koraput.

The state's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, says the goal is "zero casualty," with district collectors asked to shift people from vulnerable waterlogging areas.