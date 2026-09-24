Odisha evacuates 8,082 as depression nears, minister pledges 0 casualties
Odisha got hit hard by heavy rain on Thursday after a deep depression made landfall in neighboring Andhra Pradesh and was likely to enter Odisha near Koraput in the evening.
8,082 people have been evacuated from low-lying and landslide-prone spots in six districts including Ganjam and Koraput.
The state's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, says the goal is "zero casualty," with district collectors asked to shift people from vulnerable waterlogging areas.
Red alert in Nabarangpur district
Senior ministers and teams are on the ground helping with relief work.
The weather department warns there's more heavy rain coming: Nabarangpur district is on red alert with over 20cm expected soon.
Strong winds up to 70km per hour have also led to an advisory against fishing along the coast.
In Malkangiri, flooding has blocked major roads, but emergency crews say things are under control for now as they keep watch across affected areas.