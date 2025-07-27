Odisha flood: Over 11,000 people affected in 6 districts
Heavy rains have flooded six districts in Odisha, leaving over 11,000 people affected after major rivers overflowed on July 27.
Areas like Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak are among the affected districts.
Many families have been moved to shelters and relief camps where food is being provided.
Floodwaters have swamped villages, farms, and roads—making life tough for locals.
Over 1,000 people have already been rescued by teams using more than 100 boats.
Authorities are working around the clock with alerts and night patrols to keep everyone safe and get essentials like clean water to those who need it.
River embankment breach patched up quickly
A river embankment breach in Mayurbhanj was patched up quickly with sandbags to stop more flooding.
Even a landslide that blocked a national highway was cleared fast so help could reach people sooner.
Teams are still on the ground making sure damage is limited and help gets where it's needed most.