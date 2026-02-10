Odisha man kills son over land dispute
India
In Dhenkanal, Odisha, a long-running fight over ancestral land turned tragic when Bibhuti Sahu allegedly stabbed his son, Khirod, at their home in Kampulei village.
The dispute had escalated after recent arguments—the previous day, Khirod was injured by his father during a heated confrontation.
Case under investigation, accused father in custody
The stabbing led to Khirod's death on the spot. Police arrested Bibhuti after he tried to flee.
Khirod's brother is demanding the harshest punishment for Bibhuti and says they've faced years of abuse from him.
The case is still under investigation as the family seeks justice.