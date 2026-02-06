Odisha merchant navy cadet vanishes from cabin mid-sea near Mauritius

Sarthak Mahapatra, a merchant navy cadet from Odisha , has gone missing while on duty aboard the vessel EA Jersey near Mauritius . The incident took place during the ship's return journey to Singapore from West Africa. Anglo-Eastern Ship Management, the company Mahapatra was interning with, confirmed that he was last seen entering his cabin on February 3.

Search operation Search operations launched but no trace of Mahapatra yet The chief officer of the vessel discovered Mahapatra's cabin empty during a routine check at 8:30am on February 3. An alarm was raised, and a crew headcount confirmed his absence from the ship. The vessel then slowed down to conduct an intensified search in the surrounding ocean area. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mauritius was informed, and coordinated search efforts were launched, but no trace of Mahapatra has been found yet.

Family's plea Family hasn't been able to contact him since February 2 Mahapatra's family has expressed growing anxiety as they haven't been able to contact him since February 2. His mother said he was nearing the end of his internship and was supposed to be promoted to Third Officer after completing it. She also received a call from a man identifying himself as Captain Debasish Pattnaik from Bhubaneswar, who claimed to represent Anglo-Eastern Company.

