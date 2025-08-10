Odisha: National-level athlete, man die after rabies-infected dog bites India Aug 10, 2025

A tragic dog attack in Odisha's Bolangir district on July 23 claimed the lives of national-level para-athlete Jogendra Chhatria (33) and Hrushikesh Rana (48), while several school kids were also bitten.

Both men received initial treatment locally but didn't survive after being moved for advanced care.

Thankfully, four other victims have recovered.