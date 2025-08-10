Next Article
Odisha: National-level athlete, man die after rabies-infected dog bites
A tragic dog attack in Odisha's Bolangir district on July 23 claimed the lives of national-level para-athlete Jogendra Chhatria (33) and Hrushikesh Rana (48), while several school kids were also bitten.
Both men received initial treatment locally but didn't survive after being moved for advanced care.
Thankfully, four other victims have recovered.
37L dog bites in India last year
This incident highlights a bigger issue—India saw over 37 lakh dog bite cases and 54 suspected rabies deaths last year, according to Union Minister SP Singh Baghel.
To tackle this, cities are ramping up stray dog control programs to help keep people safer and reduce rabies risks.