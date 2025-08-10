Thar hits pedestrians in Chanakyapuri; 1 man dead India Aug 10, 2025

A tragic Sunday morning in Delhi's Chanakyapuri saw a Mahindra Thar SUV veer off the road at Gyarah Murti and hit two men walking on the pavement.

Both were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre—one sadly didn't make it, while the other is still being treated.