Thar hits pedestrians in Chanakyapuri; 1 man dead
A tragic Sunday morning in Delhi's Chanakyapuri saw a Mahindra Thar SUV veer off the road at Gyarah Murti and hit two men walking on the pavement.
Both were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre—one sadly didn't make it, while the other is still being treated.
Driver arrested, SUV impounded
Police have arrested the driver and impounded the UP-registered SUV.
Investigators, led by Deputy Commissioner Devesh Kumar Mahla, are checking if alcohol or reckless driving played a part, hoping to piece together exactly how things went so wrong.