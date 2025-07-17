Next Article
Odisha paralyzed by bandh over student's death
Odisha saw a 12-hour bandh on Thursday as Congress and seven other parties protested the death of a 20-year-old college student, who reportedly set herself on fire after facing sexual harassment by a professor.
The strike brought much of the state to a standstill, with blocked roads, halted trains, and daily life disrupted.
Govt offered ₹5 lakh compensation
Police detained two senior college officials as protests spread across several districts.
While opposition leaders demanded accountability—some even calling for the higher education minister's resignation—the state government has offered ₹5 lakh compensation and a job to the victim's family, aiming to address public outrage and calls for justice.