Train passenger assaulted after lodging complaint
A video from the Veraval-Jabalpur Somnath Express has gone viral, showing pantry staff physically attacking a passenger who spoke up about being overcharged for food and water.
The July 15, 2025, incident has sparked major concerns about how safe it really is to travel by train in India.
Will cancel vendor's contract
Railway officials quickly apologized and started an investigation, asking the victim for details to take action.
They're considering canceling the vendor's contract—just like a similar case in May that led to a five-year suspension for another vendor.
Still, repeated assaults like this leave many wondering if enough is being done to keep passengers safe on Indian trains.