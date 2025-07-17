Next Article
Tragic murder over prostitution refusal in Andhra Pradesh
In Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, 22-year-old Oleti Pushpa was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Sheikh Shamma, also 22.
The two had been together for six months after Pushpa separated from her husband.
On Wednesday night in Siddhartha Nagar, an argument reportedly turned violent when Shamma, who had been drinking, demanded Pushpa engage in prostitution and then stabbed her after she refused.
Police are searching for the accused
Pushpa died at the scene. Her mother and brother were injured trying to stop the fight.
Police have registered a murder case at Rajolu station and are searching for Shamma, who is currently on the run.
Investigators say two teams are working to track him down.