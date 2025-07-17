Tragic murder over prostitution refusal in Andhra Pradesh India Jul 17, 2025

In Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, 22-year-old Oleti Pushpa was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Sheikh Shamma, also 22.

The two had been together for six months after Pushpa separated from her husband.

On Wednesday night in Siddhartha Nagar, an argument reportedly turned violent when Shamma, who had been drinking, demanded Pushpa engage in prostitution and then stabbed her after she refused.