Odisha student self-immolates following inaction on abuse complaints
A student from Balasore, Odisha is in critical condition after a self-immolation attempt, reportedly because her sexual harassment complaint against a professor was ignored.
She's now on life support at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, with doctors calling her condition stable but still serious.
Victim's family demands stricter action
Her father criticized the college for not acting on earlier complaints and shared that they had gone to the police but saw no results.
The accused professor has since been arrested for abetment to suicide and sexual harassment, along with the college principal.
The incident has led to public outrage, a government probe, and calls from the victim's family for stricter action and better counseling services in colleges to prevent similar tragedies.