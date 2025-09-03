Deshpande's remarks were caught on camera

Karnataka Congress MLA's 'delivery' remark to woman journalist sparks row

By Chanshimla Varah 10:03 am Sep 03, 202510:03 am

What's the story

Karnataka Congress MLA RV Deshpande has sparked controversy after his response to a female journalist who had questioned him about the lack of hospitals in Joida taluk, Uttara Kannada. When the journalist asked when the Joida taluk (district subdivision) would get a hospital because inhabitants, particularly pregnant women, were suffering, he said, "Don't worry, we'll get yours done elsewhere," with a wink. When the journalist sought clarification, he reiterated, "When it's time for your delivery, we will get it done."