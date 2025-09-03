Karnataka Congress MLA's 'delivery' remark to woman journalist sparks row
What's the story
Karnataka Congress MLA RV Deshpande has sparked controversy after his response to a female journalist who had questioned him about the lack of hospitals in Joida taluk, Uttara Kannada. When the journalist asked when the Joida taluk (district subdivision) would get a hospital because inhabitants, particularly pregnant women, were suffering, he said, "Don't worry, we'll get yours done elsewhere," with a wink. When the journalist sought clarification, he reiterated, "When it's time for your delivery, we will get it done."
Public backlash
Deshpande's response was 'okay'
The incident has since gone viral on social media platforms, with many users criticizing Deshpande's remarks as irresponsible and shameful. BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad slammed the comments as proof of Congress's "cheap mentality" and "moral bankruptcy." Speaking to NDTV, the journalist, Radha Hiregoudar, who is the editor-in-chief of Guarantee News Kannada, said, "I was shocked because I had never heard him make such...nonsensical statement. My channel and I have asked for an apology. We have not gotten a response."
Apology sought
JD(S) demands apology from Deshpande
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed the Congress for disrespecting the woman journalist. "After abusing PM Modi mother, now a shocker from Congress Karnataka leader RV Deshpande," Poonawalla wrote, sharing a video of the incident. The Janata Dal (Secular) also demanded an apology from Deshpande. They wrote on social media, "To a senior journalist who asked for a super-specialty hospital for the district, you respond with 'Let it be your delivery?' Is this the respect you show to women?"
Twitter Post
BJP leader shares video
After Abusing PM Modi mothernow— Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) September 2, 2025
Shocker from Congress Karnataka leader RV Deshpande
Journalist: When will Uttar Kannada region get a good hospital?
Congress leader R.V. Deshpande: When you deliver a child.
Replying to a woman journalist like this?
Ladki hoon lad sakti… pic.twitter.com/MwNfKVGRZl