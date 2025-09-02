ECI issues notice to Pawan Khera over multiple voter IDs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly having multiple electoral registrations. The District Election Office (DEO) of New Delhi issued the notice after it was found that Khera is registered as a voter in both the New Delhi and Jangpura assembly constituencies. The Representation of the People Act mandates that Khera respond to these allegations by 11:00am on September 8, failing which action may be taken against him.

Allegations surface BJP's Amit Malviya accused Khera of holding 2 EPIC numbers The notice comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya accused Khera of being registered in two Assembly constituencies in Delhi. He alleged that Khera holds two active EPIC numbers: XHC1992338 for Jangpura and SJE0755967 for New Delhi. Malviya called the Congress party a "quintessential vote chor" (vote thief) and shared details of Khera's alleged voter registrations on social media platform X.

Rahul Time for hydrogen bomb: Gandhi "Rahul Gandhi screamed 'vote chori' from rooftops... it has now emerged that Pawan Khera - who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis - holds two active EPIC numbers," Malviya further tweeted. On Monday, Gandhi issued a stern warning to the BJP, stating that his party will soon release a "hydrogen bomb" of discoveries on alleged "vote chori." "You saw an atom bomb in Mahadevpura (Bengaluru); now get ready, BJP, it's time for...hydrogen bomb," he said.