'We won': Manoj Jarange says Maratha stir could end tonight 

The Maharashtra government has agreed to the primary demand of Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil in the ongoing quota agitation. A delegation of ministers has assured Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan that a Government Resolution (GR) will be issued to implement the Hyderabad Gazette, which will grant Kunbi status to Marathas in Marathwada. The administration stated that it will issue the GR within an hour. Once the government issues the GR, his supporters will vacate Mumbai by 9:00pm, Patil said.

Patil Vikhe Patil has given an assurance: Patil "Minister Vikhe Patil has given an assurance that if the protesters agree to the proposal, the government will issue a Government Resolution (GR) on it," he said. "According to this government decision, an action plan is proposed under which individuals from the Maratha community in the village will be issued Kunbi caste certificates after verification if their relatives, clan members, or people from the same village have already been issued such certificates," he added.

Protest continuation Mr. Patil on hunger strike Ministers Manikrao Kokate, Shivendra Raje Bhosale were also present in the meeting. Patil has been on a hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan since Friday, demanding job and education reservations for Marathas in the Marathwada and western Maharashtra regions. The Kunbi community in Maharashtra enjoys reservation under the OBC category. But for the Maratha reservation issue, the Hyderabad Gazette is significant since the Marathwada region of present-day Maharashtra was once part of the Hyderabad state.