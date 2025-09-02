'I may forgive, but…': Modi reacts to mother abuse row 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance in Bihar over derogatory remarks made against him and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, at a recent rally. "These slangs have not just insulted my mother but every mother and sister in India. I know you are pained as much as I'm after you heard this," he said. The incident took place during Rahul Gandhi 's "Vote Adhikar Yatra" in Darbhanga, where abusive slogans were shouted from a stage.

Emotional address 'Insult to every mother, sister in India' "Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar," PM Modi said after launching the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited. He went on to highlight the struggles of ordinary mothers, saying they instill values in their children through hard work and sacrifice. Indirectly targeting Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, he said these sacrifices can never be understood by those born with silver spoons.

Targeted attack Why my mother was dragged into political attacks, asks PM The prime minister also questioned why his mother, who had nothing to do with politics, was targeted in political attacks. "That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics...was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress," he said. He added that while he may forgive the RJD and the Congress, people of the eastern state would never pardon them.

Twitter Post Bihar BJP president breaks down as Modi speaks about mother #WATCH | Patna | At an event in Bihar today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the derogatory remarks on him and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event last month.



Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal breaks down as he watches PM Modi speak. pic.twitter.com/qpH9FAU83e — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Political fallout BJP demands Rahul Gandhi's apology The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the use of abusive language against PM Modi's mother. Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over the incident. He said if Gandhi had any shame left, he should apologize, as "the nation is watching him and his party in disgust." Last week, Police in Bihar's Darbhanga arrested a man for allegedly making the objectionable remarks against PM Modi and his mother.