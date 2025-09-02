KCR suspends daughter Kavitha from BRS 

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao has suspended his daughter and MLC K Kavitha from the party. The action comes hours after Kavitha accused her cousins—former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Rao—of amassing huge assets while making KCR a scapegoat in the alleged scam in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. "The party leadership is taking this matter seriously, as the recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of.. Kavitha are damaging...BRS," the suspension letter read.

Probe controversy 'Will everyone call KCR a CBI case?' In her attack, Kavitha also questioned the need for a CBI probe against her father, asking, "When a great leader like KCR is forced to face a CBI inquiry, does it even matter whether the BRS survives or not?" She warned that tarnishing KCR's reputation would also damage their family's honor. "From now on, will everyone call KCR a CBI case?" she asked at a press conference in Hyderabad after returning from a 10-day US trip.

Project involvement Kavitha names Harish, Santosh, contractor Megha Krishna Reddy Kavitha reiterated that Harish and Santosh were instrumental in the Kaleshwaram project, along with contractor Megha Krishna Reddy. She claimed Harish's removal as irrigation minister during the BRS's second term was due to his alleged involvement in these irregularities. The MLC also accused her detractors of spreading "false propaganda" against her on social media platforms.