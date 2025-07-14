Principal arrested in Odisha college self-immolation case
Soumyashree Bisi, a student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha, is fighting for her life after allegedly setting herself ablaze on July 12.
She had accused her assistant professor, Samira Kumar Sahu, of ongoing sexual harassment and said he threatened to fail her if she didn't comply.
Despite filing complaints with the college principal and reaching out to authorities online, Bisi reportedly received no real help.
CM promised strict action
After the incident, police arrested both Sahu (for abetment to suicide and sexual harassment) and Principal Dilip Ghosh (who was suspended for failing to act on Bisi's complaints).
The state government has launched an inquiry while Odisha's Chief Minister visited Bisi in the hospital and promised strict action.
Investigations are still underway as officials collect evidence and statements from everyone involved.