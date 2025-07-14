Principal arrested in Odisha college self-immolation case India Jul 14, 2025

Soumyashree Bisi, a student at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha, is fighting for her life after allegedly setting herself ablaze on July 12.

She had accused her assistant professor, Samira Kumar Sahu, of ongoing sexual harassment and said he threatened to fail her if she didn't comply.

Despite filing complaints with the college principal and reaching out to authorities online, Bisi reportedly received no real help.