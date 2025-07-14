Tiger attack claims 6th victim in UP's Pilibhit

Tiger drags farmer into field

The tiger dragged Dayaram about 20 meters into the field, causing fatal injuries before villagers could help.

Forest officials have sealed off the site and are investigating, with Divisional Forest Officer Bharat Kumar confirming the death.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has seen six such deaths since May this year alone—part of a bigger issue, as staff shortages and lack of action have left locals worried and asking for better protection.