Assam woman conceals husband's murder with deceptive story
A 38-year-old woman in Guwahati, Assam, has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and secretly burying him on the premises of their residence.
Rahima Khatun reportedly told neighbors that her husband, Sabiyal Rehman, had left for work in Kerala, but suspicions grew when he didn't return.
Suspects others may have helped her dig the 5-foot pit
After neighbors started asking questions, Khatun left home saying she was unwell.
When Rehman's brother filed a missing person report on July 12, Khatun turned herself in on July 13 and confessed to the murder during police questioning.
She said the incident happened after a heated argument while Rehman was drunk.
Police now suspect others may have helped her dig the five-foot pit where his body was found and are investigating further.