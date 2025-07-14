Assam woman conceals husband's murder with deceptive story

Suspects others may have helped her dig the 5-foot pit

After neighbors started asking questions, Khatun left home saying she was unwell.

When Rehman's brother filed a missing person report on July 12, Khatun turned herself in on July 13 and confessed to the murder during police questioning.

She said the incident happened after a heated argument while Rehman was drunk.

Police now suspect others may have helped her dig the five-foot pit where his body was found and are investigating further.