Major milestone for India's bullet train project

Big news for India's first bullet train: the team has finished digging the first 2.7km of its massive 21-km tunnel, which includes a 7km undersea section beneath Thane Creek. This is a key step in the 508-km high-speed corridor connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the breakthrough happening on July 9, 2025.

Two advanced methods used for digging Engineers used two advanced methods—Tunnel Boring Machines for most of the work and the New Austrian Tunneling Method for trickier spots.

They even built an extra tunnel to dig from both ends at once, all while keeping safety top priority with constant monitoring.

Five stations are ready The project is picking up speed: 310km of viaducts are done, five stations are ready, and river bridges are nearly finished.

Track laying and electrification are underway too—delays in Maharashtra have been sorted out so things are moving faster now.