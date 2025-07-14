India unveils advanced long-range artillery guns
India's new Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) is about to roll out with the Army.
Built by DRDO, Tata, and Bharat Forge, this 155mm howitzer can hit targets up to 48km away and fire 10 shells in under three minutes—making it one of the world's longest-range towed guns.
'Shoot-and-scoot' tactics for modern battlefields
Designed for "shoot-and-scoot" tactics, ATAGS can pack up and move in just 85 seconds after firing.
It connects with the Army's digital command system for smarter strikes, runs on a modern electric drive (not old-school hydraulics), and sits on a rugged 8x8 truck for easy movement.
Costs ₹15 crore per unit
ATAGS is made with 85% Indian parts and costs ₹15 crore per unit—way less than imported options that go for ₹35-40 crore.
The government has ordered 307 units for ₹6,900 crore to boost India's homegrown defense tech.
Ready for future upgrades
Tested across tough terrains and weather, ATAGS offers a wide firing arc.
It's also ready for future upgrades like long-range guided shells—so it won't be outdated anytime soon.