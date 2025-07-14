India unveils advanced long-range artillery guns India Jul 14, 2025

India's new Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) is about to roll out with the Army.

Built by DRDO, Tata, and Bharat Forge, this 155mm howitzer can hit targets up to 48km away and fire 10 shells in under three minutes—making it one of the world's longest-range towed guns.