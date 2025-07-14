Next Article
Mizoram CM and PM Modi discuss Myanmar conflict
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma sat down with PM Modi in Delhi today to talk about how the ongoing conflict in Myanmar is affecting Mizoram.
Over 4,000 refugees recently crossed into the state after fresh fighting, joining around 32,000 others who have been sheltering there since Myanmar's 2021 military coup.
Most new refugees have returned home
Most new refugees have returned home as things calmed down, but some are still staying with family in Champhai.
Lalduhoma also pushed for better roads and pitched a "peace city" project for Thenzawl.
They discussed Aizawl's big piped gas plan, and Lalduhoma asked Modi to officially open the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line soon—Modi said he'd try to make it happen.