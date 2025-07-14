Next Article
Russian woman's life in Karnataka cave comes to an end
Nina Kutina, a Russian woman, and her two young daughters were discovered living in a remote cave near Gokarna after police made the discovery during a routine patrol.
Kutina's visa expired back in 2017—before her kids were born—so authorities have started the process to send them back to Russia.
'Life in the cave was peaceful'
Kutina says their life in the cave was peaceful—they never had issues with snakes or animals but always felt uneasy around people.
After being found, officials moved them to an ashram and then a women's center for safety.
Now, their future is uncertain: neither India nor Russia will cover travel costs, so deportation could take a while and be expensive.
The case highlights how tricky migrant rights can get when bureaucracy meets real lives.