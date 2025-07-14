Russian woman's life in Karnataka cave comes to an end

'Life in the cave was peaceful'

Kutina says their life in the cave was peaceful—they never had issues with snakes or animals but always felt uneasy around people.

After being found, officials moved them to an ashram and then a women's center for safety.

Now, their future is uncertain: neither India nor Russia will cover travel costs, so deportation could take a while and be expensive.

The case highlights how tricky migrant rights can get when bureaucracy meets real lives.