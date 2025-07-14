Investigation into Radhika Yadav's deleted social media accounts India Jul 14, 2025

The case of 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav's murder is moving fast, with her father Deepak Yadav as the main suspect.

Investigators are digging into her iPhone and recently deleted social media accounts for any leads.

One Instagram account that seems to be Radhika Yadav's, which surfaced recently, is now in focus, especially since her best friend follows it.