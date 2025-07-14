Next Article
Investigation into Radhika Yadav's deleted social media accounts
The case of 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav's murder is moving fast, with her father Deepak Yadav as the main suspect.
Investigators are digging into her iPhone and recently deleted social media accounts for any leads.
One Instagram account that seems to be Radhika Yadav's, which surfaced recently, is now in focus, especially since her best friend follows it.
Police say Deepak's confession makes this an open-and-shut case
Gurugram police say Deepak's confession makes this an "open-and-shut" case.
According to Sandeep Kumar from the police, they're sticking to hard evidence—like forensics and the murder weapon—over online statements or tributes.
While Deepak reportedly confessed to killing Radhika, police are still piecing together the full motive as charges move forward.