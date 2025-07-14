Jaishankar urges SCO's anti-terrorism focus, stronger India-China ties
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called out the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to double down on tackling terrorism, separatism, and extremism.
Speaking ahead of a key SCO meeting, he welcomed the reopening of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for pilgrims and pointed to improving ties with China as a positive sign for regional stability.
India-Pakistan tensions reflected in defense statement
Jaishankar openly criticized the recent SCO defense statement for skipping any mention of terrorism—something India refused to accept after Pakistan objected.
He stressed that the need for action should show up in real measures, not just words.
With ongoing security tensions in the region and slow progress on cross-border issues, especially with Pakistan, India's stance highlights how crucial genuine cooperation is for a safer future in Asia.