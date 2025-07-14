Kerala woman's suicide reveals dowry torture

Husband wants child cremated in UAE; family disputes funeral

Police in Kerala have filed an FIR against Vipanchika's husband and his family under cruelty, abetment of suicide, and dowry laws.

Her family believes this was more than suicide—they're pushing for a full investigation while authorities in the UAE continue their probe.

There's also a dispute over the child's funeral: the husband wants cremation in Sharjah but Vipanchika's family wants both bodies brought home to Kerala.

The case has highlighted issues related to dowry harassment.