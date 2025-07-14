Kerala woman's suicide reveals dowry torture
Vipanchika Mani, a 33-year-old from Kerala living in Sharjah, UAE, allegedly died by suicide on July 8 after reportedly ending her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter's life.
In a Facebook note before her death, Vipanchika described years of dowry-related harassment and abuse from her husband and in-laws—including physical violence, forced sex, being denied food, and demands for a car and flat.
She also mentioned being thrown out while pregnant and accused her father-in-law of inappropriate behavior.
Husband wants child cremated in UAE; family disputes funeral
Police in Kerala have filed an FIR against Vipanchika's husband and his family under cruelty, abetment of suicide, and dowry laws.
Her family believes this was more than suicide—they're pushing for a full investigation while authorities in the UAE continue their probe.
There's also a dispute over the child's funeral: the husband wants cremation in Sharjah but Vipanchika's family wants both bodies brought home to Kerala.
The case has highlighted issues related to dowry harassment.