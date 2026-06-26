Odisha suspends 4 senior education officials over 1,678 textbook errors
Odisha just suspended four senior education officials, including the former SCERT director, after 1,678 mistakes were found in school textbooks for classes one to eight.
Teachers first flagged over 2,100 errors for the upcoming academic year, leading to a big investigation and disciplinary action against six more assistant directors.
Mohan Charan Majhi directs SCERT checks
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has told SCERT to set up a special Quality Assurance Cell and keep an official error log so mistakes get fixed fast.
The committee suggested stricter checks before printing, subject-wise review groups, and penalties for careless printing agencies.
From now on, all textbooks will go through thorough checks and any serious errors will be fixed with updated pages or PDFs, so students can rely on what they're learning.