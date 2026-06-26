Odisha suspends 4 senior education officials over 1,678 textbook errors

Mohan Charan Majhi directs SCERT checks

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has told SCERT to set up a special Quality Assurance Cell and keep an official error log so mistakes get fixed fast.

The committee suggested stricter checks before printing, subject-wise review groups, and penalties for careless printing agencies.

From now on, all textbooks will go through thorough checks and any serious errors will be fixed with updated pages or PDFs, so students can rely on what they're learning.