Odisha to buy paddy from Andhra Pradesh farmers in Odisha
India
Odisha has agreed to buy paddy grown by Andhra Pradesh farmers on land inside Odisha, giving a big boost to about 50,000 farmers who were worried about selling their crops.
The announcement came after Rajamahendravaram MP D Purandeswari met with Odisha ministers to sort things out.
Odisha ministers pledge Andhra harvest purchase
Purandeswari spoke with Odisha's civil supplies and agriculture ministers, asking them to support Andhra farmers working in Odisha.
Both ministers said yes, promising the state would buy their harvest.
Purandeswari thanked the Odisha government for the initiative that benefits the farmers of Andhra Pradesh.