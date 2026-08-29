Odisha tourists rescued by ropeway in Nepal while 5 missing
India
Seven tourists from Odisha were rescued in southern Nepal after flash floods and landslides left them stranded near the Manakamana Temple.
Local police and authorities used a ropeway to get them safely to Bhairahawa, where they're now staying at a lodge.
Odisha seeks rescue of missing people
Sadly, five people from Odisha are still missing, including Gunnam Jayakrishna, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter from Bargarh district. Jayakrishna had been working in Nepal for years.
Another couple from Khordha district disappeared near an immigration office at Rasuwagadhi on the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.
The Odisha government is making continuous efforts to facilitate their safe rescue and return.