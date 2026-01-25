Odisha youth fights off leopard with kitchen knife, survives attack
India
A wild encounter went down in Odisha's Cuttack district on Friday when 26-year-old Subhransu Bhol found a leopard attacking his dog near his farmhouse.
Acting fast, Bhol grabbed a kitchen knife and managed to fight off the big cat—saving his pet but getting seriously injured himself.
Officials investigate rare leopard sighting
Bhol is now recovering in hospital and thankfully stable.
Forest officials are looking into how the leopard ended up in the village, since sightings like this are pretty much unheard of there.
Locals have been told to stay alert as authorities try to figure out what caused this unusual incident.