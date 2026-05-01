Old Bantalab bridge in Jammu collapses as 6 laborers dig
India
An older bridge near Bantalab, Jammu, suddenly collapsed on Friday afternoon, trapping six laborers beneath the rubble.
The workers were digging at the site when everything came crashing down, turning a regular workday into a race against time.
Rescue teams pull 2 in Jammu
Rescue teams from the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and police rushed in quickly, with local residents also pitching in to help.
So far, two workers have been pulled out safely while four are still trapped.
Heavy machinery is being used as everyone works together to get them out as fast as possible.