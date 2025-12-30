One dead in Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express fire; probe underway India Dec 30, 2025

A late-night fire broke out in two AC coaches of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express at Yelamanchili station, Andhra Pradesh, leaving one person dead and many shaken.

Smoke was first noticed in the coach and quickly spread, but thanks to quick action from passengers and railway staff, most people got out safely.