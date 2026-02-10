One in 3 Indians has MASLD: What is it
A recent study found that about one in three Indian adults has MASLD—a type of fatty liver disease linked to lifestyle and metabolism, not alcohol.
Researchers checked over 7,700 people from 27 cities and saw nearly half showed signs of the condition.
What is MASLD?
MASLD happens when fat builds up in your liver due to things like obesity, diabetes, or high blood sugar—not drinking.
It's more common if you're overweight or have health issues like high cholesterol or insulin resistance.
Obesity is the biggest warning sign
The risk goes up with obesity—making it the biggest warning sign.
The study also found early signs of liver scarring (fibrosis) were much higher among those with MASLD, especially in obese diabetics.
Need for awareness and screening
Researchers say it's time for more awareness and regular screening—especially for urban and high-risk populations and for people with obesity or diabetes.
Catching it early could help prevent serious problems later on.