Operation Kalikkalam exposes 1.3cr diversion at Kerala sports body
Kerala's sports scene just got rocked by a surprise inspection.
Investigators found ₹1.3 crore was diverted from security deposits in Kozhikode, and a bunch of sports equipment has vanished from the council headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.
The inspection, part of Operation Kalikkalam, pointed to sloppy fund management and shady procurement practices at the state's top sports body.
PYKKA funds misused, unauthorized appointments found
Turns out money meant for youth sports programs (PYKKA) wasn't being used right: equipment was left gathering dust, while district sports councils rented out indoor stadiums without following rules.
Investigators also spotted unqualified athletes getting picked for championships and unauthorized appointments, including a government official serving as district sports council president between 2019 and 2021 without the necessary government order or approval and getting paid traveling and other allowances.
Operation Kalikkalam is all about cleaning up these messes and making Kerala's sports administration more transparent.