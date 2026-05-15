Orissa High Court orders husband to pay wife ₹6,000 monthly
India
The Orissa High Court just ruled that a husband still has to pay his wife ₹6,000 a month in maintenance, even though he said he doesn't earn anything right now.
The court stuck with an earlier family court order and made the payments retroactive from January 2020.
Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo delivered this decision on May 4, 2026.
Husband claimed unemployment, court cites MBA
The husband argued his wife already makes about ₹31,000 a month as an assistant revenue inspector in Cuttack and that he himself isn't earning.
But the court pointed out his MBA degree and past jobs at companies like Harman and Wipro, basically saying his qualifications mean he can earn, so he's still responsible for supporting his wife under the law.